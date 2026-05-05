Abdoulie Ceesay News: Scores late consolation goal

Ceesay scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Ceesay came on in the 65th minute and made an immediate impact, finding the net in the 87th by squeezing a shot through Daniel Batz's legs after Martijn Kaars unlocked Mainz's back line with a clever through ball that split Danny da Costa and Stefan Posch, giving St. Pauli a late spark that ultimately came too late in a 2-1 game. He also came close earlier in the 74th minute when he drove past Kacper Potulski before setting up Kaars, only for Phillipp Mwene to clear the shot off the line. The finish marked his first goal of the season in 18 Bundesliga appearances without a start, snapping a quiet run with a well-timed moment off the bench.