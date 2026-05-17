Abdoulie Ceesay News: Scores off bench in defeat

Ceesay scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Wolfsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Ceesay got St. Pauli's lone goal in the 57th minute, coming off the bench at halftime and making an instant impact by blasting past Kamil Grabara, though it wasn't enough to keep his side alive in the second half. He stayed a live wire after entering the match, constantly pressing Wolfsburg's center-backs and getting off three shots as St. Pauli tried to swing momentum before Wolfsburg eventually put the game away. Ceesay closes out the season with three goals and 11 shots across 20 Bundesliga appearances without a single start.