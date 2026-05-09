Abdoulie Ceesay News: Strikes as substitute

Ceesay scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once accurately and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig.

Ceesay entered the match in the 72nd minute and scored St. Pauli's lone goal in the 86th. The forward has goals from the bench in two straight matches as he's combined for four shots and two chances created over his last three appearances. He's yet to start a Bundesliga match across his 19 league appearances.