Abdukodir Khusanov Injury: Doing better after knock
Khusanov (undisclosed) is improving from the tough knock he sustained in the Everton fixture and is a late call for Wednesday's clash against Crystal Palace, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "[He had a] tough knock against Beto at Everton. He's better."
Khusanov had been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Brentford after picking up the painful knock against Everton, but his improvement is an encouraging sign heading into the midweek fixture. The Uzbek center-back has been one of City's most used defensive players in recent weeks and getting him back alongside the returning Ruben Dias would give coach Guardiola a much stronger defensive lineup for the final push of what remains a tightly contested title race.
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