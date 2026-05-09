Abdukodir Khusanov headshot

Abdukodir Khusanov Injury: Out to face Bees

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Khusanov is out for Saturday's match against Brentford due to a knock, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "He got a tough knock, it's not danger, but a painful area last game against Everton. Yeah, it's not great."

Khusanov has been seeing a ton of starts recently, but will have to take a break Saturday, as the defender deals with a knock. The good news is this appears to be minor, warranting a return in the next week. Plus, the club gained back Ruben Dias to the bench, so they still have some backup defensive cover if needed.

Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City
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