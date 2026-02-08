Khusanov was unable to continue after taking a blow to the head in a collision with Gianluigi Donnarumma around the hour mark, forcing coach Pep Guardiola into a concussion substitution. The center-back saw his run of seven straight matches playing a full 90 minutes across all competitions come to an end and is now considered a doubt for Wednesday's matchup against Fulham. He will be monitored closely over the coming days, but if he is sidelined for any length of time, Ruben Dias is in line to regain a starting spot at the back now that he is fit and available.