Abdukodir Khusanov News: Five straight starts in defense

Khusanov is on a run of five consecutive starts and is increasingly establishing himself as a future piece in the back line.

Khusanov continues to establish himself as a reliable option in the back line, combining physicality, pace and defensive aggression to handle duels and recover possession effectively. Competition remains strong with established options like Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi ahead in the hierarchy when fit, but injuries in defense have opened the door for him to earn consistent minutes, having started the last five matches across all competitions and increasingly being viewed as a long-term piece at the back.