Abdukodir Khusanov headshot

Abdukodir Khusanov News: Starts against Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Khusanov (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace.

Khusanov is not missing any more time after one match out with a knock, as the Uzbekistan international earns a starting role. He has now started in all but one match he has been available for since March 3, doing well with his speed and physicality. This is a good sign for him heading into next season, although Ruben Dias still resides on the bench after an injury layoff.

Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City
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