Abdukodir Khusanov News: Starts against Palace
Khusanov (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace.
Khusanov is not missing any more time after one match out with a knock, as the Uzbekistan international earns a starting role. He has now started in all but one match he has been available for since March 3, doing well with his speed and physicality. This is a good sign for him heading into next season, although Ruben Dias still resides on the bench after an injury layoff.
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