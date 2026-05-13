Abdukodir Khusanov News: Starts against Palace

Khusanov (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace.

Khusanov is not missing any more time after one match out with a knock, as the Uzbekistan international earns a starting role. He has now started in all but one match he has been available for since March 3, doing well with his speed and physicality. This is a good sign for him heading into next season, although Ruben Dias still resides on the bench after an injury layoff.