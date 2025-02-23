Abdukodir Khusanov News: Struggles in loss
Khusanov had one tackle (one won) and six clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Liverpool.
Khusanov didn't have his best day in a City shirt Sunday, struggling to contain Mohamed Salah and largely failing to slow down the Liverpool counters. It was always going to be a tough match for the young defender, and it went about as expected. Khusanov has looked promising, but he just isn't the finished product at this point.
