Abdukodir Khusanov News: Struggles in loss

Khusanov had one tackle (one won) and six clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Liverpool.

Khusanov didn't have his best day in a City shirt Sunday, struggling to contain Mohamed Salah and largely failing to slow down the Liverpool counters. It was always going to be a tough match for the young defender, and it went about as expected. Khusanov has looked promising, but he just isn't the finished product at this point.