Abdukodir Khusanov News: Unfortunate own goal

Khusanov registered an own goal and seven clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton.

Khusanov had another rough night under the Premier League lights, as he would score an unfortunate own goal that would lead to a draw for the club. However, it wasn't entirely his fault, as a poor bounce and a quick attempt to block the ball would lead to the mistake, deflecting a ball that already looked bound for the corner. He did recover a bit with his seven clearances as the defender still adjust to life in England.