Abdul Fatawu headshot

Abdul Fatawu Injury: Not in squad for unknown reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Fatawu (undisclosed) is not in Ipswich Town's squad for Saturday's final friendly against Union Berlin, for reasons that remain unknown at this stage, just one week before the start of the Premier League season, the club posted.

Fatawu joined Ipswich this summer from Leicester City, bringing a productive Championship track record with nine goals in 44 games last season and a title winning campaign in 2023/24, and also featured in all four of Ghana's matches at this summer's World Cup. His absence from this final preseason tune up is worth monitoring closely given how close the season opener is, and further clarity on the reason should emerge from the club in the coming days.

Abdul Fatawu
Ipswich Town
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