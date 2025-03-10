Abdul Mumin Injury: Will miss rest of season

Mumin (knee) will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season, MARCA reports.

Rayo Vallecano haven't disclosed an injury report regarding the severity of the injury, but reports from sources close to the team have indicated that he'll undergo surgery, meaning the absence could even extend into the 2025/26 campaign. Aridane is expected to see more time at center-back due to the loss of Mumin.