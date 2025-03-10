Fantasy Soccer
Abdul Mumin headshot

Abdul Mumin Injury: Will miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Mumin (knee) will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season, MARCA reports.

Rayo Vallecano haven't disclosed an injury report regarding the severity of the injury, but reports from sources close to the team have indicated that he'll undergo surgery, meaning the absence could even extend into the 2025/26 campaign. Aridane is expected to see more time at center-back due to the loss of Mumin.

