Abdul Mumin News: Signs with Girona

Mumin has signed with Girona on a free transfer, agreeing to a three season contract, the club announced.

Mumin, born in Accra, Ghana, came through the Right to Dream academy before starting his professional career in Europe with Nordsjaelland in Denmark and Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, arriving in La Liga in the summer of 2022 to join Rayo Vallecano, where he made over 60 official appearances. The 28-year-old center back is known for his physicality and strength in duels, and he has also been capped by Ghana at senior level since his June 2024 debut, including a spot in the squad for the 2026 World Cup. Mumin is expected to add size, experience and defensive solidity to Girona's back line as the club looks to strengthen ahead of the new season.