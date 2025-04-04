Fantasy Soccer
Abdulai Juma Bah headshot

Abdulai Juma Bah Injury: Back available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Juma Bah (undisclosed) is back available for Sunday's clash with Saint-Etienne, coach Will Still said in the press conference.

Juma Bah was injured last week in team training after a collision with one of his teammates, which ruled him out for Sunday's north derby against Lille. However, he is available for this Sunday's game and should return directly to the starting XI, as he has been a regular starter recently.

Abdulai Juma Bah
Lens
More Stats & News
