Abdulai Juma Bah Injury: Back available Sunday
Juma Bah (undisclosed) is back available for Sunday's clash with Saint-Etienne, coach Will Still said in the press conference.
Juma Bah was injured last week in team training after a collision with one of his teammates, which ruled him out for Sunday's north derby against Lille. However, he is available for this Sunday's game and should return directly to the starting XI, as he has been a regular starter recently.
