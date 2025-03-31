Abdulai Juma Bah Injury: Out against Lille

Juma Bah (undisclosed) was ruled out of Sunday's north derby against Lille due to an injury sustained in Saturday's training, according to Les Lensois.

Juma Bah suffered an undisclosed injury in training on Saturday alongside Jonathan Gradit, which ruled both players out for what could be one of the most important games of the season in the north derby. Bah's timeline for return is unknown, and he will likely be assessed in the coming days to better understand the issue and his potential availability for upcoming matches. This would be a significant blow for the team, as the young defender has been a regular starter recently, and options in defense are now limited. Kyllian Anderson Antonio could see another start if both remain out.