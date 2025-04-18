Fantasy Soccer
Abdulai Juma Bah

Abdulai Juma Bah Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Bah is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Brest due to a concussion suffered in their last contest against Reims, coach Will Still said in the press conference.

Bah suffered a concussion to the head in their last contest against Reims which will rule him out for Saturday's game against Brest. He is reportedly only able to make some runs in training for now according to his coach. Malang Sarr is expected to replace him in the backline until he comes back.

Abdulai Juma Bah
Lens
