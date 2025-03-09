Abdulai Juma Bah News: Busy defensively in win

Juma Bah recorded three tackles (two won), 11 clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win against Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Juma Bah made his first start since joining Lens and delivered a solid performance against Marseille. He recorded three tackles to match his season high, along with two interceptions and 11 clearances, his second-most in a game this season. That display might boost his chances of retaining a spot in the lineup in the upcoming games. His next chance to feature will come when Lens will face Rennes on Saturday.