Abdulai Juma Bah News: Five interceptions in loss

Bah recorded one shot (one on target), attempted two tackles (one successful) and made five interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Auxerre.

Bah put in another inspiring defensive performance Sunday despite coming up short in the result. The 18-year-old, who was loaned from Manchester City in January, now has an impressive 10 interceptions and 22 clearances over his last three games for his new club. In his first year at the senior level, the young defender is definitely someone to keep an eye out for going forward.