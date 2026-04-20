Abdulai Juma Bah News: Imperious defending in draw

Juma Bah had 12 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Lille.

Juma Bah was an ever present figure Saturday, leading the Nice defensive effort with 12 clearances as they played to a scoreless draw versus Lille. The Manchester City loanee also recorded two blocks for the third straight fixture. Across his 23 Ligue 1 appearances (19 starts), Juma Bah has contributed to four clean sheets.