Abdulai Juma Bah News: Logs double-digit clearances in win

Bah made two tackles (both won), 12 clearances, four interceptions and two blocks during Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.

Bah had one of his best outings of the year here, posting double digits in clearances for the third time while doing absolutely everything his team needed from him at the heart of the defense. Games like this one show the youngster's immense upside as a defender, but he will need to dominate more regularly to establish himself as an elite fantasy performer next season.