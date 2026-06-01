Abdulkerim Bardakci News: Set to start in central defense

Bardakci has been named in Turkiye's World Cup squad and is expected to partner Merih Demiral at center-back throughout the competition.

Bardakci ended the club season having been a key defensive presence for Galatasaray, where he played alongside some of the best players in Europe in a squad that competed at the top of the Super Lig throughout the campaign. Bardakci brings composure on the ball, aerial ability and the tactical intelligence that makes him an ideal partner for the more physical Merih Demiral, and his Champions League experience with Galatasaray gives him the big-game credentials to perform under pressure at the World Cup. He contibuted one goal and one assist in 45 appearances across all competitions this season and heads into the tournament as an important and underrated component of what could be a well-organised Turkish defensive unit.