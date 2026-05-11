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Abel Bretones News: Assists with cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Bretones assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 defeat to Levante.

Bretones' pinpoint cross setup the lone Osasuna goal from open play Friday in their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Levante. In addition to his goal contribution, the defender added two tackles (one won), two interceptions and six clearances to the defensive effort over his 90-minute shift. The appearance marked Bretones' first inclusion in the starting XI since late December.

Abel Bretones
Osasuna
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