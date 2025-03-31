Fantasy Soccer
Abel Bretones headshot

Abel Bretones News: Five crosses and clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Bretones recorded one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Athletic.

Bretones had a very busy day on both ends of the pitch Sunday. He recorded five crosses for the sixth time this season and put a shot on target for the first time since Oct. 5. He also helped keep just his third clean sheet of the season. He was very active on the defensive end of the pitch, winning two tackles, intercepting two passes, making four clearances and winning nine duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Osasuna
