Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Aiming return for Barca

Ruiz (hamstring) is still dealing with his injury and will not be back against Valencia, likely aiming a return for the game against Barcelona after the international break, coach Michel Sanchez said in the press conference. "At first, it was just a minor hamstring issue. It was a minor issue that lasted a week, but the discomfort continues and isn't allowing him to make any changes of pace. He's in pain and is now back on the pitch, but we've lost more time than we thought. We think he'll be ready for Barca."

