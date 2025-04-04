Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Abel Ruiz Ortega headshot

Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Available against Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Ruiz (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's clash against Alaves, coach Michel Sanchez said in the press conference.

Ruiz has recovered from the hamstring injury that sidelined him since early February and is an option for Saturday's clash. He was a regular starter before the injury but is unlikely to return directly to the lineup after two months without competitive action. He will likely build fitness off the bench.

Abel Ruiz Ortega
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now