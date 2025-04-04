Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Available against Alaves
Ruiz (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's clash against Alaves, coach Michel Sanchez said in the press conference.
Ruiz has recovered from the hamstring injury that sidelined him since early February and is an option for Saturday's clash. He was a regular starter before the injury but is unlikely to return directly to the lineup after two months without competitive action. He will likely build fitness off the bench.
