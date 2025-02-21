Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Available for Real Madrid
Ruiz (undisclosed) has been training normally this week and will be available for Sunday's clash against Real Madrid, coach Michel Sanchez said in the press conference.
Ruiz missed the last match against Getafe due to an undisclosed injury. He has resumed team training this week and is expected to be available for the upcoming game against Real Madrid. He should return to the starting XI as the striker for the match against the Madrilenes.
