Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Abel Ruiz Ortega headshot

Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Available for Real Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Ruiz (undisclosed) has been training normally this week and will be available for Sunday's clash against Real Madrid, coach Michel Sanchez said in the press conference.

Ruiz missed the last match against Getafe due to an undisclosed injury. He has resumed team training this week and is expected to be available for the upcoming game against Real Madrid. He should return to the starting XI as the striker for the match against the Madrilenes.

Abel Ruiz Ortega
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now