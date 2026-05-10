Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Back available

Ruiz (hamstring) is back in the squad for Monday's clash against Rayo Vallecano after completing training without incident and receiving medical clearance, according to coach Michel Sanchez. "Ruiz is back in the squad."

Ruiz's return is an encouraging development after being sidelined for several weeks following the hamstring injury in his right leg sustained against Real Madrid. The forward had been operating in a rotational capacity before the injury, and his availability gives coach Michel Sanchez an additional attacking option heading into the final stretch of the season. Claudio Echeverri and Cristhian Stuani had been sharing minutes up front in his absence and are likely to continue in prominent roles upon his return.