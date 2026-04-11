Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Forced off Friday

Ruiz (undisclosed) was forced off before the end of Friday's 1-1 draw against Real Madrid after coming on as a substitute, adding yet another injury setback to what has been a deeply frustrating season, according to Marc Bernard Suelves of Diario AS.

Ruiz had only recently returned to action after a lengthy absence when he picked up the new issue, managing just 20 minutes before having to come off. The Spanish forward has been plagued by injuries throughout his time at Girona, and this latest blow continues a painful pattern for a player who simply cannot stay on the pitch. No details have been provided on the nature of the new problem, and the club will need to assess him before setting any kind of return timeline.