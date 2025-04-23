Fantasy Soccer
Abel Ruiz Ortega headshot

Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Not available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Ruiz (hamstring) doesn't feature in the squad list for Thursday's clash against Leganes.

Ruiz hasn't recovered in time to be available for Thursday's clash against Leganes following his hamstring injury. His timeline for return remains unknown, but his next chance to feature will come against Mallorca on May. 5. Yaser Aspirilla and Arnaut Danjuma will continue to see larger roles in the frontline until he comes back.

Abel Ruiz Ortega
Girona
