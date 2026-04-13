Abel Ruiz Ortega headshot

Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Out 4-6 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 6:32am

Ruiz has suffered a hamstring injury in his right leg and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, the club announced.

Ruiz has suffered a hamstring injury in his right leg in the last match against Real Madrid and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks. The forward has held a rotational role this season and has yet to start a match, so his absence is not expected to impact the starting XI, with Claudio Echeverri and Cristhian Stuani likely to share minutes up front in his absence.

Abel Ruiz Ortega
Girona
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