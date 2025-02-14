Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Out due to injury

Ruiz is out for Friday's match against Getafe due to physical discomfort, according to his club.

Ruiz is heading to the sidelines Friday, being a late absence due to an undisclosed injury. This is a major loss for the club, as he is a regular starter, starting in 16 of his 20 appearances. That said, they will hope for a quick return, with Cristian Stuani taking his spot against Getafe.