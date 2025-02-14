Fantasy Soccer
Abel Ruiz Ortega headshot

Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Out due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Ruiz is out for Friday's match against Getafe due to physical discomfort, according to his club.

Ruiz is heading to the sidelines Friday, being a late absence due to an undisclosed injury. This is a major loss for the club, as he is a regular starter, starting in 16 of his 20 appearances. That said, they will hope for a quick return, with Cristian Stuani taking his spot against Getafe.

Abel Ruiz Ortega
Girona
