Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Out due to injury
Ruiz is out for Friday's match against Getafe due to physical discomfort, according to his club.
Ruiz is heading to the sidelines Friday, being a late absence due to an undisclosed injury. This is a major loss for the club, as he is a regular starter, starting in 16 of his 20 appearances. That said, they will hope for a quick return, with Cristian Stuani taking his spot against Getafe.
