Abel Ruiz Ortega

Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Out to face Betis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Ruiz is out for Monday's match against Betis due to an undisclosed absence, according to manager Michel Sanchez, per Joel Sebastian of Marca.

Ruiz is not going to be an option Monday, returning to the injury list just two matches after returning. This is a tough blow for the club, as he did start in their past two outings. That said, this will force a change, with Bojan Miovski as a likely replacement.

Abel Ruiz Ortega
Girona
