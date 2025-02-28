Fantasy Soccer
Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Ruiz (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo, coach Michel Sanchez said in the press conference. "The only one we have is Abel Ruiz who is out. He has the same problems as last time and will be out tomorrow."

Ruiz has suffered a setback from his previous injury and will not be available for Saturday's match. He has been a regular starter this season and his absence will require a change, with Arnaut Danjuma likely to start up front as he did Sunday against Real Madrid.

