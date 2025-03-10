Fantasy Soccer
Abel Ruiz Ortega headshot

Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Still out of the squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Ruiz (undisclosed) remains out of the squad for Monday's match against Espanyol, the club announced.

Ruiz will miss a fourth consecutive match due to a setback of a previous injury. His return timeline remains unclear, and this will force a change in the starting squad once again, as he has been a regular starter this season. Arnaut Danjuma or Bojan Miovski are likely to take his place as the striker.

Abel Ruiz Ortega
Girona
