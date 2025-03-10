Abel Ruiz Ortega Injury: Still out of the squad
Ruiz (undisclosed) remains out of the squad for Monday's match against Espanyol, the club announced.
Ruiz will miss a fourth consecutive match due to a setback of a previous injury. His return timeline remains unclear, and this will force a change in the starting squad once again, as he has been a regular starter this season. Arnaut Danjuma or Bojan Miovski are likely to take his place as the striker.
