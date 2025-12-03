Ruiz provided one assist before suffering an important muscle injury to his thigh on a defensive return in Wednesday's defeat against Ourense in the Copa del Rey. The striker recently returned from an injury and was in the starting squad of Girona for the first time this season. Ruiz could barely walk off the pitch in tears, suggesting he is set for a long spell on the sidelines. That said, Vladyslav Vanat has been the undisputed starter in front and therefore his absence doesn't impact the starting XI.