Abel Ruiz Ortega News: Scores in victory

Ortega scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 2-1 victory against Las Palmas.

Ortega picked up a fourth consecutive start in league play and buried a goal for the second time in that span. He also tied his season highs with three shots and two shots on target in the match. On the other hand, Ortega has not played more than 74 minutes in league play since October 6, 2024.