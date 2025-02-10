Abel Ruiz Ortega News: Struggles to gain foothold

Ruiz Ortega generated three clearancesand two interceptions in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Athletic.

Ruiz, like many of Girona's attackers, really failed to make an impact in their 3-0 loss to Athletic on Saturday. In 66 minutes played, the striker did not register a single shot, made one pass into the final third, and did not create a single chance. Much of Ruiz's failings in this match can likely be chalked up to a less than ideal game state, but he still largely went invisible. He will hope to have a much more dynamic performance this Friday against Getafe.