Ablie Jallow News: Leaves FC Metz

Jallow departs FC Metz as a free agent after five seasons spent with the team, the club announced.

Jallow played five seasons with FC Metz, highlighted by two promotions to Ligue 1 and a Ligue 2 title in 2019. He recorded six goals and six assists during the 2022/23 promotion campaign, then added five goals and one assist in 29 matches in 2024/25. The attacking midfielder stood out with several memorable goals, including a last-minute free-kick equalizer against Bastia on Aug. 19, 2024.