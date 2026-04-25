Abner Vinicius News: Logs assist

Abner Vinicius assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus AJ Auxerre.

Vinicius was rewarded for his service with an assist, even if he wasn't as efficient as he could've been. The defender will need to be more on point against Rennes to take advantage of a side which has let in 41 goals through 30 domestic contests.