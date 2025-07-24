Menu
Aboubacar Ali Abdallah News: Transfers to Royal Francs Borains

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Ali has been transferred to Belgian side Royal Francs Borains from Strasbourg on a permanent move, his former club announced.

Ali joined Strasbourg in 2022 and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2024. Since then, he has played nine Ligue 1 games with Racing before being loaned to Nimes and Torreense in Portugal. He is now taking on a new challenge in the second division of Belgium.

