Abu Francis Injury: Back in team training

Francis (leg) returned to regular team training sessions, marking a significant milestone in his recovery from the double tibia-fibula fracture he suffered with Ghana against Japan in November, according to Les Violets.

Francis had been working through individual running and ball work before progressing to full collective sessions with his teammates, an impressive turnaround just over five months after suffering such a serious injury. Whether he can feature in competitive action before the season ends remains uncertain given the tight three-week calendar remaining for Toulouse, but a cameo appearance or a run-out with the reserve side in National 3 cannot be entirely ruled out. The club will be cautious above all else to avoid any risk of a setback, with the 24-year-old Ghanaian international expected to slot back into a regular role for TeFeCe when the 2026/27 campaign begins.