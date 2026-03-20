Abu Francis Injury: Back on grass

Francis (leg) was spotted back on grass Thursday, the club posted.

Francis took a big step forward in his recovery Thursday as he was seen running and working with the ball on grass for the first time since suffering a tibia and fibula fracture on international duty with Ghana in mid-November. The midfielder is now targeting a return for the 2026/27 season and is expected to slot right back in as a regular for TeFeCe once he's fully up to speed.