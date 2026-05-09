Abu Francis News: Makes squad for Lyon clash

Francis (leg) has been included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Lyon, six months after suffering a double tibia-fibula fracture with Ghana against Japan in November, according to Les Violets.

Francis had been progressing well through team training sessions in recent weeks and the club has chosen to integrate him into the professional squad for the final fixture of the season rather than sending him to the reserve side. The Ghanaian international could even see some minutes off the bench in the second half depending on the flow of the match, making his return one of the most heartwarming stories of Toulouse's campaign. Francis had managed just eight appearances before the devastating fracture struck, and with significant midfield turnover expected this summer, he can almost be considered a new signing for the 2026/27 season given how little football he has played since joining from Cercle Bruges.