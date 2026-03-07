Abu Kamara Injury: Remains out for time being

Kamara (undisclosed) remains out for the time being as he still doesn't make the squad, the club posted.

Kamara is still dealing with an undisclosed injury and remains sidelined for an unknown timeline, as coach Jose Bordalas has chosen not to reveal any details about when his injured players could return in order to avoid giving opponents an edge. Kamara has mostly been a bench option for Getafe this season, so his absence represents only a minor setback for the squad.