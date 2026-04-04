Abu Kamara News: Back in squad Sunday

Kamara (undisclosed) has been included in the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Athletic Club, the club posted.

Kamara had been sidelined with an undisclosed injury while coach Jose Bordalas kept details close to his chest to avoid giving opponents an advantage. The midfielder has mostly been a bench option for Getafe this season, so his return simply restores a depth piece to the squad rather than shaking up the starting lineup. He should slot back into his rotational role as the Azulones push through the final fixtures of the campaign.