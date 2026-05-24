Achraf Hakimi Injury: Doesn't train, in doubt for final

Hakimi (thigh) wasn't involved in training Sunday and is now a doubt for Saturday's match against Arsenal, according to L'Equipe.

Hakimi is now in a major race against time to make the team sheet for the UCL final, as the defender is struggling with a thigh injury that keeps him from training. This is a major concern for the club, as he is not only a starter but a major piece of their team, contributing as a fast defender while also being an influential piece moving up the field. He will now need to try to train in the remaining few days before the contest, with Warren Zaire-Emery as a possible replacement at right-back if he does miss out.