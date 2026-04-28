Achraf Hakimi Injury: Injured in Bayern match

Hakimi provided an assist but ended up with an apparent injury when his team had no substitutions left during Tuesday's UCL clash against Bayern Munich, Actu Ligue 1 reports.

Hakimi seemed to suffer a muscular issue in the right leg after his participation in a stunning game, which included a pass that led to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's second goal. The defender will likely need to be assessed, with the event of a serious injury representing a huge concern for both PSG and the Moroccan national team ahead of the World Cup. However, the extent of the problem is still unknown, making him questionable for the time being. Warren Zaire-Emery could be deployed at right-back if Hakimi is eventually forced to miss time.