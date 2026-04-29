Achraf Hakimi headshot

Achraf Hakimi Injury: Missing weeks with thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 10:39am

Hakimi (hamstring) is expected to miss the "coming weeks" of action due to a thigh injury, according to his club.

Hakimi appeared to have picked up an injury on Tuesday in their massive win versus Bayern, which appeared to be cramps, but the injury has now been elevated, resulting in a thigh injury. Unfortunately for the defender, the club said he would miss weeks with the injury, seemingly unlikely to play the reverse fixture against Bayern. This would be a major blow, although he will likely train to try to make the match, with Warren Zaire-Emery a possible right-back replacement. Hakimi will want to help his team win a second straight UCL if the chance is provided, although he is likely also being cautious to secure his bid with Morocco at the World Cup.

Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Achraf Hakimi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Achraf Hakimi See More
2026 World Cup Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Lineups, Odds and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Lineups, Odds and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
35 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
36 days ago
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
92 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
141 days ago
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
177 days ago