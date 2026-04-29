Achraf Hakimi Injury: Missing weeks with thigh injury

Hakimi (hamstring) is expected to miss the "coming weeks" of action due to a thigh injury, according to his club.

Hakimi appeared to have picked up an injury on Tuesday in their massive win versus Bayern, which appeared to be cramps, but the injury has now been elevated, resulting in a thigh injury. Unfortunately for the defender, the club said he would miss weeks with the injury, seemingly unlikely to play the reverse fixture against Bayern. This would be a major blow, although he will likely train to try to make the match, with Warren Zaire-Emery a possible right-back replacement. Hakimi will want to help his team win a second straight UCL if the chance is provided, although he is likely also being cautious to secure his bid with Morocco at the World Cup.