Achraf Hakimi Injury: Missing weeks with thigh injury
Hakimi (hamstring) is expected to miss the "coming weeks" of action due to a thigh injury, according to his club.
Hakimi appeared to have picked up an injury on Tuesday in their massive win versus Bayern, which appeared to be cramps, but the injury has now been elevated, resulting in a thigh injury. Unfortunately for the defender, the club said he would miss weeks with the injury, seemingly unlikely to play the reverse fixture against Bayern. This would be a major blow, although he will likely train to try to make the match, with Warren Zaire-Emery a possible right-back replacement. Hakimi will want to help his team win a second straight UCL if the chance is provided, although he is likely also being cautious to secure his bid with Morocco at the World Cup.
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Lineups, Odds and Tactics35 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List36 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction92 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10141 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction177 days ago