Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Achraf Hakimi headshot

Achraf Hakimi Injury: Not in squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Hakimi (undisclosed) doesn't feature in the squad list for Tuesday's clash against Nantes.

Hakimi doesn't make the squad for Tuesday's clash against the Canaries, as he is likely being rested this midweek. With important games such as the Champions League semi finals against Arsenal coming soon, the coach is resting key players. Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to replace him at right-back for that game.

Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now