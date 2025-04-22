Achraf Hakimi Injury: Not in squad list
Hakimi (undisclosed) doesn't feature in the squad list for Tuesday's clash against Nantes.
Hakimi doesn't make the squad for Tuesday's clash against the Canaries, as he is likely being rested this midweek. With important games such as the Champions League semi finals against Arsenal coming soon, the coach is resting key players. Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to replace him at right-back for that game.
