Achraf Hakimi Injury: Provides assist before cramps
Hakimi provided one assist before ending Tuesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Bayern Munich with cramps to his hamstring, according to coach Luis Enrique, per ParisTeamFr. "I believe they are cramps. At this level of intensity, it's normal. I hope that for Hakimi it will just be severe cramps."
Hakimi had contributed an assist during a stunning performance, setting up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's second goal, before appearing to struggle in the closing stages with no substitutions remaining for PSG. The reassuring comments from coach Luis Enrique suggest the club is not overly concerned, though the Moroccan right-back will be assessed in the coming days to confirm the nature of the issue. Warren Zaire-Emery would be the most likely candidate to cover at right-back if Hakimi needs any additional rest ahead of the second leg.
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